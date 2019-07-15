UDR, Inc. (UDR) EPS Estimated At $0.52; Eastern Company (the (EML) Shorts Raised By 2.14%

Eastern Company (the (NASDAQ:EML) had an increase of 2.14% in short interest. EML’s SI was 23,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.14% from 23,400 shares previously. With 4,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Eastern Company (the (NASDAQ:EML)’s short sellers to cover EML’s short positions. The SI to Eastern Company (the’s float is 0.44%. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 79 shares traded. The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) has declined 12.24% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical EML News: 03/04/2018 – EASTERN CO – BOARD APPROVES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF EGP 30 PER SHARE BEFORE SPLIT OR EGP 10 PER SHARE AFTER SPLIT; 02/05/2018 – The Eastern Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – EGYPT’S EASTERN CO SAE- NINE-MONTH REVENUE EGP 10.03 BLN VS EGP 7.85 BLN YEAR AGO; 13/03/2018 EASTERN CO SAE EAST.CA : EFG HERMES REMOVES FROM MENA TOP 20 LIST; 22/03/2018 – EASTERN CO – EXPECTS 281 MLN CIGARETTES SALE IN 2018 AT PRICE OF EGP 18 PER PACK; 22/03/2018 – EASTERN CO – SIGNS MANUFACTURING CONTRACT WITH AL-MANSOUR INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION CO FOR 5-YEARS STARTING MARCH 21, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eastern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EML); 02/05/2018 – The Eastern Company Reports Net Sales of $59.4 Million and Earnings of $0.49 Per Diluted Share for the First Quarter of 2018; 22/03/2018 – EASTERN CO – UNDER AGREEMENT AL-MANSOUR INTERNATIONAL WILL MARKET, DISTRIBUTE AND SELL PRODUCT IN EGYPT; 03/04/2018 – EASTERN CO – BOARD APPROVES ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 2.25 BLN FROM EGP 1.5 BLN

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report $0.52 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.12% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. UDR’s profit would be $146.53M giving it 22.26 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, UDR, Inc.’s analysts see 1.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 374,519 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 23.67% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR)

Among 3 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. UDR had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of UDR in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of UDR in report on Monday, March 11 to “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UDR, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.01% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 37,111 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Lc has 91,431 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 528,450 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 34,543 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Fort Washington Advsr Oh holds 13,300 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 6,441 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). New York-based Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.05% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 11,993 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Company Limited Company accumulated 22,178 shares. Horizon Lc invested in 0.01% or 4,625 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.03% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) or 384,976 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Oppenheimer And Incorporated has invested 0.06% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $13.05 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 89.23 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity. Another trade for 22 shares valued at $1,004 was made by KLINGBEIL JAMES D on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.89, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold The Eastern Company shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 5.56 million shares or 61.71% more from 3.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 284,113 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) for 1,331 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML). Strs Ohio reported 5,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.12% invested in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML). Bessemer Group stated it has 6,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 279 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America De reported 0% stake. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML). Teton Advisors Incorporated accumulated 360,431 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML). Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) for 5,517 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 2.14 million shares. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 675 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) for 5,048 shares.

