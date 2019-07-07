UDR Inc. (UDR) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Comparison side by side

Both UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR Inc. 44 12.22 N/A 0.78 57.06 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 11 1.32 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of UDR Inc. and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of UDR Inc. and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.8% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -2.3%

Risk and Volatility

UDR Inc.’s 0.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s 0.54 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown UDR Inc. and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of UDR Inc. is $44.33, with potential downside of -3.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both UDR Inc. and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 57.4% respectively. Insiders held 1% of UDR Inc. shares. Comparatively, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. has 0.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UDR Inc. 2.34% -2.43% -0.07% 9.26% 23.67% 12.62% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. -0.36% -0.72% 3.97% 20.35% 21.41% 21.95%

For the past year UDR Inc. has weaker performance than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors UDR Inc. beats Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities. The firm was previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. UDR, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Newport Beach, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Santa Clara, California; Tampa, Florida; and Alexandria, Virginia.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust launched and managed by Bluerock Multifamily Advisor, LLC. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm makes its investments in the residential properties. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008, and is based in New York, New York.