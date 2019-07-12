UDR Inc. (UDR) and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Residential industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR Inc. 44 12.42 N/A 0.78 57.06 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 20 -4.92 N/A -6.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of UDR Inc. and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us UDR Inc. and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.8% ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 0.00% -22.5% -2.9%

Volatility and Risk

UDR Inc.’s 0.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has beta of 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for UDR Inc. and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

UDR Inc. has an average price target of $44.33, and a -4.67% downside potential. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.5 consensus price target and a 3.50% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is looking more favorable than UDR Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of UDR Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.4% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of UDR Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UDR Inc. 2.34% -2.43% -0.07% 9.26% 23.67% 12.62% ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 0.11% -5.02% -12.24% -17.17% -17.28% -8.68%

For the past year UDR Inc. had bullish trend while ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

UDR Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities. The firm was previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. UDR, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Newport Beach, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Santa Clara, California; Tampa, Florida; and Alexandria, Virginia.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. It invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. The company also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.