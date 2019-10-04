UDR Inc. (UDR) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Residential industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR Inc. 48 -3.73 281.86M 0.78 58.90 AGNC Investment Corp. 16 -2.00 544.86M -1.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates UDR Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR Inc. 587,698,081.73% 5.2% 1.8% AGNC Investment Corp. 3,466,030,534.35% 1% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

UDR Inc.’s 0.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 54.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. AGNC Investment Corp.’s 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.25 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for UDR Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 AGNC Investment Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

UDR Inc. has an average price target of $50, and a 2.86% upside potential. On the other hand, AGNC Investment Corp.’s potential upside is 6.99% and its consensus price target is $17. The data provided earlier shows that AGNC Investment Corp. appears more favorable than UDR Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

UDR Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.6% and 70.2%. 1% are UDR Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of AGNC Investment Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UDR Inc. 0.9% 2.11% 3.51% 5.57% 24.32% 16.25% AGNC Investment Corp. -1.72% 2.21% -2.61% -4.46% -12.6% -2.28%

For the past year UDR Inc. had bullish trend while AGNC Investment Corp. had bearish trend.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities. The firm was previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. UDR, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Newport Beach, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Santa Clara, California; Tampa, Florida; and Alexandria, Virginia.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.