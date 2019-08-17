Udr Com (UDR) Share Value Rose While Horizon Investments Has Trimmed Position by $2.13 Million; W P Carey (WPC) Valuation Rose While Horan Capital Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $331,500

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Udr Inc Com (UDR) by 91.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 47,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 4,625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 52,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Udr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 1.59M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 37,814 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $88.62. About 486,957 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Llc owns 41,506 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 134,100 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.07% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 394,535 shares. Caprock Gru accumulated 7,802 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd reported 752,348 shares stake. 645,718 are owned by Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Com. Regis Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 92,325 shares. Chevy Chase holds 230,725 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Pggm Invests stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt reported 20,549 shares stake. Nomura holds 39,882 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 6,887 shares.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 10,549 shares to 39,298 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 1,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity.