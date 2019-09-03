Udr Com Reit (UDR) Shareholder Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Increased Its Stake by $1.67 Million as Market Value Rose; Tesla (TSLA) Share Price Rose While Fort Point Capital Partners Has Boosted Position by $436,800

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 1560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 1,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $225.01. About 5.22 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/05/2018 – Meet the hydrogen-powered car trying to take on Tesla; 24/05/2018 – Union accuses Tesla CEO Musk of threatening workers; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CORPORATE LIQUIDITY STRESS RISES TO 2.8 PCT IN MARCH, HIGHEST SINCE SEPTEMBER – MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – This police department is switching to Tesla SUVs – and Elon Musk is pleased; 31/03/2018 – The numbers in the $TSLA blog post are “damn lies” that reflect a deeply disingenuous attempt to justify loss of life; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 28/03/2018 – U.S. NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION SAYS IT IS SENDING TEAM TO INVESTIGATE FATAL TESLA CRASH, FIRE IN CALIFORNIA -AGENCY; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 29/03/2018 – Tesla is on track for its worst month ever – down nearly 25% so far

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Udr Inc Com Reit (UDR) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 37,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 577,799 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.27 million, up from 540,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Udr Inc Com Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 1.35 million shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 32,594 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 191,274 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 57,367 shares. Schroder Inv Group stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Piedmont Invest Advsrs accumulated 4,489 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.06% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 26,500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). First Republic Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.1% or 423,831 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 516,341 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company reported 0.12% stake. Victory Mgmt accumulated 4,038 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates owns 0% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 111 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 14,600 shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C by 101,299 shares to 169,119 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc Com (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 9,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,796 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Mediagroup Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd accumulated 481,122 shares. Caprock Gp holds 0.12% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 2,197 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 33,841 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Accredited Inc owns 1,028 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning invested 0.31% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 947,701 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.08% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0.01% or 1,414 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.07% or 2,417 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invests Lc holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt, France-based fund reported 9,760 shares. Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 3,068 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,779 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. 102,880 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $25.00M on Thursday, May 2. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.