UBS Ups Polaris (PII) To Buy; Espey MFG & Electronics (ESP) Has 3.33 Sentiment

In a research note issued to investors and clients on Wednesday morning, UBS has raised Polaris (NYSE:PII) stock to a Buy. PII’s old rating was Neutral.

Espey MFG & Electronics Corp (ESP) investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.83, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 10 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 3 sold and trimmed positions in Espey MFG & Electronics Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 821,174 shares, up from 409,598 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Espey MFG & Electronics Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, makes, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $64.82 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground radar, and ground mobile power applications. It has a 34.18 P/E ratio. It also provides various services, which include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. for 18,027 shares. Adirondack Trust Co owns 5,750 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 913 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 17,039 shares.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79 million for 14.80 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity. The insider FARR KEVIN M bought 1,125 shares worth $99,660.

Among 7 analysts covering Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Polaris Industries has $125 highest and $9900 lowest target. $113.14’s average target is 19.41% above currents $94.75 stock price. Polaris Industries had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. The stock of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 8 to “Overweight”. Wedbush upgraded the shares of PII in report on Thursday, May 2 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 21 by BMO Capital Markets.

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.79 billion. It operates through four divisions: Off-Road Vehicles /Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Other. It has a 18.3 P/E ratio. The firm provides ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational, military, and utility use; snowmobiles and technical riding gears; three-wheel motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles.