UBS Upped Southwestern Energy (SWN) Rating; Df Dent & Co Has Cut By $2.34 Million Its Watsco (WSO) Position

Professional analysts at UBS’s research division boosted Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)‘s stock from a “Sell” to “Neutral” on 14 August. The analysts at UBS have a target of $1.9000 on SWN or 5.56% more upside.

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Watsco Inc (WSO) stake by 11.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 16,336 shares as Watsco Inc (WSO)’s stock rose 4.06%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 126,322 shares with $18.09 million value, down from 142,658 last quarter. Watsco Inc now has $6.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $159.48. About 159,084 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B)

The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 25.30M shares traded or 33.52% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Among 4 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Southwestern Energy has $7.3 highest and $2 lowest target. $5.33’s average target is 196.11% above currents $1.8 stock price. Southwestern Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $238,500 activity. $191,000 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) was bought by Way William J on Friday, August 9. Bott Julian Mark had bought 25,000 shares worth $47,500 on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold Southwestern Energy Company shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv reported 897,402 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 266,800 shares. Shell Asset Management accumulated 48,070 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & holds 0% or 29,726 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc stated it has 207,395 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 1.32M shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 34,181 shares. 622,325 are held by Legal General Gp Public Limited Co. Brinker Capital owns 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 22,396 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 332,005 shares. 14,600 are owned by Peoples Service. Proshare Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 120,680 are owned by Snow Capital Mngmt L P. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $974.08 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 1.11 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 157,438 are owned by Washington Tru. First Advisors Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 251,703 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 3.18M shares. 4,133 are owned by Fdx Advisors. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 57,968 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn has 0.03% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Federated Investors Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Northern Corporation invested in 0.01% or 266,970 shares. Bluemountain Management Lc holds 0.03% or 19,106 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Northeast Fincl Consultants has 6,940 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3,285 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

