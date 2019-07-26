UBS Upped ICON plc – Ordinary Shares (ICLR) Rating; Last Week Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Coverage

UBS raised shares of ICON plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a Sell rating to a Neutral rating in a an analyst note revealed to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has $171.0000 PT on the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 1 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Monday, April 22 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. See Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Canaccord Genuity New Target: $575.0000 610.0000

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $611.0000 575.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $684.0000 611.0000

22/04/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $610 New Target: $575 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $630 New Target: $610 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $630 Initiates Coverage On

01/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $600 New Target: $630 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $625 Maintain

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $23.32 million activity. On Friday, February 15 Myriam Curet sold $770,652 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 1,410 shares. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $3.94 million was made by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $14.65M were sold by GUTHART GARY S. 458 shares were sold by Samath Jamie, worth $229,014 on Tuesday, January 29.

The stock decreased 0.82% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $527.31. About 207,294 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold Intuitive Surgical, Inc. shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets invested in 0.03% or 10,997 shares. Inv House Limited Com owns 9,355 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Company has 2.14% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 177,249 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation. Telemus Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 1,650 shares in its portfolio. Fort Lp reported 143 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 837 are owned by Mariner Limited Liability Company. 1,569 are held by Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Limited Liability owns 250 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Invest Gp Lp has 0.5% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 63,069 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Mcdaniel Terry And, a Texas-based fund reported 975 shares. 3,434 are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company has market cap of $60.77 billion. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. It has a 52.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Among 3 analysts covering Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Icon has $17000 highest and $140 lowest target. $159.67’s average target is -1.07% below currents $161.39 stock price. Icon had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by SunTrust. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18.