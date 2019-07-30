UBS Restated “Neutral” Rating For Hammerson PLC (LON:HMSO); Uqm Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) Shorts Lowered By 53.9%

UBS maintained their “Neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson PLC (LON:HMSO) in analysts note issued to clients on 30 July.

Uqm Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) had a decrease of 53.9% in short interest. UQM’s SI was 441,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 53.9% from 957,800 shares previously. With 606,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Uqm Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM)’s short sellers to cover UQM’s short positions. The SI to Uqm Technologies Inc’s float is 1.01%. It closed at $1.7 lastly. It is down 53.70% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.27% the S&P500. Some Historical UQM News: 03/05/2018 – UQM Technologies to Hold Conference Call Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time; 27/04/2018 – UQM Technologies Partners with Ballard Power Systems to Provide Contract Assembly and Operational Support Services for Fuel Cel; 05/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC – BASED UPON REQUEST OF CFIUS, UQM AND CNHTC HAVE WITHDRAWN THEIR APPLICATION FOR INVESTMENT APPROVAL; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Announces New China and Europe Growth of Fuel Cell Compressor Business; 05/03/2018 UQM Technologies and CNHTC Provide Update on CFIUS Application Status; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies: Decision Was Made Following Further Analysis and Discussions With CFIUS Relating to Transaction; 07/03/2018 – UQM Technologies Enters India Electric Vehicle Market, Receives Initial Order from Ashok Leyland for UQM PowerPhase® Electric Drivetrain (eDT) Systems for Transit Bus Applications; 09/05/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CFIUS ‘WILL LIKELY NOT’ APPROVE DEAL; 20/03/2018 – UQM Technologies 3Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies and China National Heavy Duty Truck to Jointly Explore Other Options to Accomplish Shared Business Goals

The stock decreased 0.76% or GBX 1.9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 249.1. About 1.56 million shares traded. Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Hammerson plc is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of 1.91 billion GBP. The firm engages in investing, developing, and managing retail properties. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in real estate market of Europe with a focus in United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

Among 5 analysts covering Hammerson PLC (LON:HMSO), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Hammerson PLC has GBX 420 highest and GBX 288 lowest target. GBX 345.60’s average target is 38.74% above currents GBX 249.1 stock price. Hammerson PLC had 33 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Peel Hunt on Monday, June 17 to “Add”. Morgan Stanley maintained Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) on Thursday, March 14 with “Equal Weight” rating. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 8 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of HMSO in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 4. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HMSO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Underweight” rating. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by HSBC.

UQM Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $96.16 million. The firm offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides research, development, and application engineering contract services for strategic partners, customers, and the United States government.

More notable recent UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UQM Technologies Announces CFIUS Approval of Merger with Danfoss – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UQM Technologies Announces Results of Special Shareholders Meeting – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UQM (UQM) Merger Class Action Lawsuit: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against UQM Technologies, Inc. Concerning its Proposed Merger with Danfoss A/S â€“ UQM – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UQM Technologies Provides Update on CFIUS Status – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UQM Technologies Wins Contract from Major Fuel Cell System Supplier in China for Fuel Cell Compressor Systems – Business Wire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.