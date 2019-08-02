UBS Restated Neutral Rating For ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC); Enterprise Financial Services Has 1.07 Sentiment

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 74 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 69 sold and reduced stakes in Enterprise Financial Services Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 18.60 million shares, up from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Enterprise Financial Services Corp in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 56 Increased: 47 New Position: 27.

UBS maintained their Neutral rating on ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC)‘s stock in analysts report sent to investors and clients on Friday, 2 August.

Among 4 analysts covering ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. ConvaTec Group Plc has GBX 230 highest and GBX 113 lowest target. GBX 129.50’s average target is -30.08% below currents GBX 185.2 stock price. ConvaTec Group Plc had 25 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, February 14. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 118 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained the shares of CTEC in report on Monday, February 18 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 120 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Peel Hunt upgraded Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) on Monday, March 25 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, February 8 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold”. UBS maintained Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Deutsche Bank.

The stock increased 0.65% or GBX 1.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 185.2. About 793,820 shares traded. Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of 3.66 billion GBP. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes. It has a 16.84 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a portfolio of wound dressings that include antimicrobial and foam dressings to manage chronic wounds associated with ageing.

Analysts await Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.86 per share. EFSC’s profit will be $26.87M for 10.05 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Financial Services Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding firm for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp holds 18.19% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp for 996,384 shares. Pl Capital Advisors Llc owns 592,646 shares or 7.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Enterprise Financial Services Corp has 5.01% invested in the company for 563,235 shares. The Ohio-based Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. has invested 4.68% in the stock. Plancorp Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 94,016 shares.