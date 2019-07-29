UBS Restated “Buy” Rating For RSA Insurance Group PLC (LON:RSA); Potbelly (PBPB)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Potbelly Corp (PBPB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.62, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 36 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 45 sold and decreased their stakes in Potbelly Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 16.25 million shares, up from 16.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Potbelly Corp in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 32 Increased: 20 New Position: 16.

Today, Monday morning, RSA Insurance Group PLC (LON:RSA) stock “Buy” was kept by UBS in analysts note.

3G Capital Partners Lp holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation for 852,649 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 1.16 million shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Investment Management Group Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 965,677 shares. The Ohio-based American Financial Group Inc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 618,248 shares.

The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 146,283 shares traded. Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) has declined 54.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PBPB News: 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP PBPB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – SEES FLAT COMPANY-OPERATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Potbelly; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly Announces $65M Stk Repurchase Program; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Rev $102.9M; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET DISAPPOINTED PBPB HASN’T MEANINGFULLY ENGAGED IN TALKS; 04/05/2018 – Potbelly Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Potbelly Appoints Ben Rosenzweig to Bd of Directors

Analysts await Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.13 per share. PBPB’s profit will be $1.44 million for 18.25 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Potbelly Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company has market cap of $104.87 million. It also sells and administers franchises of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 25, 2016, the firm operated 441 shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia, including 411 firm operated shops and 30 franchisees operated shops; and 13 international franchised shops, including 11 shops in the Middle East, 1 shop in the United Kingdom, and 1 shop in Canada.

The stock increased 0.52% or GBX 3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 580.8. About 481,582 shares traded. RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering RSA Insurance Group PLC (LON:RSA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. RSA Insurance Group PLC has GBX 675 highest and GBX 585 lowest target. GBX 630.60’s average target is 8.57% above currents GBX 580.8 stock price. RSA Insurance Group PLC had 33 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 600 target in Monday, June 24 report. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 5. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. UBS upgraded the shares of RSA in report on Wednesday, March 6 to “Buy” rating. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and GBX 610 target in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight”.