UBS Reiterates a Neutral Rating on Smith Nephew PLC (LON:SN) and GBX 1830.00 Target; HEXAGON AB ORDINARY SHARES B SWEDEN (HXGBF) SI Decreased By 2.05%

HEXAGON AB ORDINARY SHARES B SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:HXGBF) had a decrease of 2.05% in short interest. HXGBF’s SI was 1.29 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.05% from 1.32M shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 1610 days are for HEXAGON AB ORDINARY SHARES B SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:HXGBF)’s short sellers to cover HXGBF’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.99% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 911 shares traded or 108.47% up from the average. Hexagon AB (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

In analysts report issued to clients on 6 August, Smith Nephew PLC (LON:SN) stock had its Neutral Rating restate by expert analysts at UBS. They currently have a GBX 1830.00 TP on firm. UBS’s target suggests a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s last stock close.

Hexagon AB provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.44 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Industrial Enterprise Solutions and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). It has a 18.01 P/E ratio. The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing software.

Among 4 analysts covering Smith Nephew PLC (LON:SN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Smith Nephew PLC has GBX 2265 highest and GBX 1390 lowest target. GBX 1747’s average target is -4.04% below currents GBX 1820.5 stock price. Smith Nephew PLC had 15 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by UBS. The stock of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Monday, August 5. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 11 report. The stock of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, February 11. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 1758 target in Thursday, May 9 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 8 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 8 by BNP Paribas.

The stock decreased 1.54% or GBX 28.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1820.5. About 390,158 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold Smith & Nephew plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 505,453 shares or 98.09% less from 26.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,991 are held by Panagora Asset. Stonebridge Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% in Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN). First Manhattan accumulated 712 shares.