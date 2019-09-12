UBS Reiterates a “Buy” Rating on Allergan (AGN) and $189.0000 Target; Shorts at HERMES INTL S A ORDINARY SHARES (HESAF) Lowered By 2.65%

Professional analysts at UBS have $189.0000 PT on Allergan (NYSE:AGN). UBS’s PT indicates a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s stock close price. The rating was released in a research note on Thursday, 12 September.

HERMES INTL S A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HESAF) had a decrease of 2.65% in short interest. HESAF’s SI was 106,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.65% from 109,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1065 days are for HERMES INTL S A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HESAF)’s short sellers to cover HESAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.31% or $9.34 during the last trading session, reaching $703.3. About 17 shares traded. HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $166.85. About 219,194 shares traded. Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has declined 12.77% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AGN News: 19/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Allergan in Talks to Acquire Shire, Competing Against Takeda; 19/04/2018 – Allergan PLC Statement Regarding Strategic Review; 27/04/2018 – Allergan: Study Demonstrates Efficacy, Safety, Tolerability; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: @davidfaber $AGN, $SHPG react after sources tell CNBC that Allergan will not bid for Shire; 30/04/2018 – Top 3 today starts with an implosion — Allergan’s $639M Vitae buyout is a bust. R&D writes off their psoriasis program as a complete loss $AGN; 29/05/2018 – ALLERGAN PLC – RECENTLY IDENTIFIED, THROUGH A PHYSICIAN REPORT, THAT FOUR PLACEBO CAPSULES WERE PLACED OUT OF ORDER IN A SAMPLE PACK OF TAYTULLA; 30/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Allergan to sell women’s health and infectious disease units after strategic review –; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 05/05/2018 – #4 Allergan’s $639M Vitae buyout is a bust. R&D writes off their psoriasis program as a complete loss $AGN; 18/05/2018 – RICHTER WILL NOT COMMENT ON ESMYA PROBE UNTIL FINAL RESOLUTION

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.73 billion. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease.

More notable recent Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Allergan and Molecular Partners Announce Acceptance of US FDA Biologics License Application and Validation of EMA Marketing Authorisation for Abicipar pegol in Patients with Neovascular (Wet) Age-related Macular Degeneration – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allergan settles federal opioid litigation for $5M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Anxious About AbbVie? Here Are 4 Things You Should Know – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Allergan plc’s (NYSE:AGN) Profit Outlook – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Allergan (NYSE:AGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Allergan has $18800 highest and $13300 lowest target. $165.08’s average target is -1.06% below currents $166.85 stock price. Allergan had 24 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 3. UBS maintained Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) rating on Thursday, May 9. UBS has “Buy” rating and $17200 target. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 8. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AGN in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 25. The rating was downgraded by Leerink Swann on Thursday, July 18 to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The stock of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Piper Jaffray. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $175 target in Monday, March 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.00, from 2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 1 investors sold Allergan plc shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 20,340 shares or 20.57% less from 25,607 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 6 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.46% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Cullinan Assocs accumulated 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.38% or 12,774 shares in its portfolio. American And Mgmt holds 0% or 33 shares. Staley Cap Advisers stated it has 0.02% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Analysts await Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $4.21 earnings per share, down 0.94% or $0.04 from last year’s $4.25 per share. AGN’s profit will be $1.38B for 9.91 P/E if the $4.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.38 actual earnings per share reported by Allergan plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods worldwide. The company has market cap of $72.32 billion. The firm offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches. It has a 47.84 P/E ratio. It is also involved in weaving, engraving, printing, dyeing, and finishing textiles; and purchasing, tanning, dyeing, and finishing precious hides.