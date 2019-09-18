UBS Reconfirms a “Neutral” Rating on Travis Perkins PLC (LON:TPK) and GBX 1380.00 Target; Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Sellers Decreased By 0.84% Their Shorts

Analysts at UBS have GBX 1380.00 target price per share on Travis Perkins PLC (LON:TPK). UBS’s target price per share indicates a potential downside of -1.11% from the company’s stock close price. The rating was shown in an analyst note on Wednesday, 18 September.

Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) had a decrease of 0.84% in short interest. KRO’s SI was 4.76 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.84% from 4.80M shares previously. With 253,200 avg volume, 19 days are for Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO)’s short sellers to cover KRO’s short positions. The SI to Kronos Worldwide Inc’s float is 21.2%. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 311,079 shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL;OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/03/2018 – Kronos Ranked Number One for Time & Attendance in 2018 Best in KLAS Report; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q Net $70.7M; 17/05/2018 – Retail TouchPoints And Kronos Host Online Panel Discussion Covering Predictive Scheduling; 11/04/2018 – Equisoft joins forces with Kronos Technologies, a leader in CRM and FNA products for the financial industry; 02/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s and Kronos International, Inc.’s IDRs at ‘B+’; 12/03/2018 – TIMING: KRONOS INC SETS LENDER CALL 1PM ET TODAY VIA NOMURA; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 12.65 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold Kronos Worldwide, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 2.66% less from 23.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 126,358 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.01% or 24,398 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 40,464 shares. Whittier stated it has 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 8,756 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 29,154 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group invested in 3,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Mngmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 46,316 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 387,902 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company owns 260 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Green Square Cap Ltd reported 93,883 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation holds 0% or 55,531 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc owns 372,781 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 142,266 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

More notable recent Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s (NYSE:KRO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s (NYSE:KRO) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:KRO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KRONOS Worldwide declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.07% or GBX 15 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1384. About 115,064 shares traded. Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builderÂ’s merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 3.49 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions. It has a 47.07 P/E ratio. It serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Among 3 analysts covering Travis Perkins PLC (LON:TPK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Travis Perkins PLC has GBX 1700 highest and GBX 1350 lowest target. GBX 1560’s average target is 12.72% above currents GBX 1384 stock price. Travis Perkins PLC had 26 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by UBS. The stock of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Bank of America. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 18 by UBS. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, August 12 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by JP Morgan.