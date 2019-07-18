Ubs Oconnor Trimmed Salesfor (CRM) Position; E Trade Financial (ETFC)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 178 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 207 sold and trimmed holdings in E Trade Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 214.53 million shares, down from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding E Trade Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 40 Reduced: 167 Increased: 122 New Position: 56.

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased Salesfor (CRM) stake by 91.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 82,500 shares as Salesfor (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 7,500 shares with $1.19 billion value, down from 90,000 last quarter. Salesfor now has $122.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $156.99. About 1.37M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related services and products primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. The company has market cap of $11.35 billion. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. It has a 11.34 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services to clients through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.10 million activity.

The stock increased 1.43% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 864,100 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c

Toscafund Asset Management Llp holds 31.22% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation for 524,876 shares. Junto Capital Management Lp owns 1.67 million shares or 4.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stanley Capital Management Llc has 3.56% invested in the company for 156,861 shares. The New York-based Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp has invested 3.45% in the stock. Bluemar Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 180,594 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 29 sales for $26.67 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Roos John Victor sold $17,779. $923,058 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker. Shares for $73,082 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G.. Shares for $53,992 were sold by Tallapragada Srinivas. $1.56 million worth of stock was sold by Benioff Marc on Friday, February 1. Shares for $749,873 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 23. Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $192 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Nomura. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0.21% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Capstone Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,670 shares. Greenleaf Tru has 0.18% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 69,356 shares. B Riley Wealth Management invested in 0.1% or 3,617 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 12,510 shares. Korea-based Korea Investment has invested 0.59% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Carlson LP accumulated 163,454 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 230 shares. Kcm Inv Ltd Liability has 37,049 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Tompkins Finance Corporation owns 1,956 shares. 5,658 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 0.32% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 12,688 shares. Castleark accumulated 225,764 shares or 1.35% of the stock. First Manhattan has 1,256 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 436.08 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.