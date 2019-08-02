Ubs Oconnor Trimmed Its National (NHI) Position as Share Price Rose; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Holding by $413,871

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in National (NHI) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 billion, down from 70,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in National for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.84. About 165,276 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 17/04/2018 – White House: Readout for Second Lady Karen Pence’s Visit to Children’s National Health System; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Health Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHI); 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $69.75M; 08/05/2018 – Children’s National Health System and GetWellNetwork Design Digital Pathway for Autism Family Support and Education; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.45 TO $5.51; 07/03/2018 – The FDA commissioner was speaking at the National Health Policy Conference of AHIP, the health insurer industry group; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors Sees 2018 FFO $5.45/Shr-FFO $5.51/Shr; 08/05/2018 – NHI Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Randstad CFO discusses the influence that financial leadership has on company cultures at the 27th National Healthcare Summit

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 6.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, up from 6.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 3.83M shares traded or 45.06% up from the average. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 24/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Urges Support for Crescent Point’s Board Nominees; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER SEVEN PERCENT EXIT PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – EXPECT 2018 EXIT NET DEBT TO FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF LESS THAN 1.9 TIMES, EXCLUDING PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSITION; 19/04/2018 – Crescent Point Holders Told by ISS to Vote Half of Cation Slate; 12/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY – FILED LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS ADDRESSING CATION CAPITAL’S NOMINATION OF 4 INDIVIDUALS TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO CO’S BOARD; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL RELEASES LETTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR HIGHLY-QUALIFIED, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO THE CRESCENT POIN…; 19/04/2018 – ISS backs Cation Capital’s nominations to Crescent Point board; 29/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO AS PART OF TRANSFORMATION PLAN; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL RELEASES LETTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR HIGHLY-QUALIFIED, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO THE CRESCENT POINT

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americol by 164,624 shares to 307,360 shares, valued at $9.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 114,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Interxio (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 15,380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Limited Co holds 3,058 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) or 715 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research owns 9,590 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 6,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). State Street owns 0.01% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 1.38 million shares. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 552,612 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Invests stated it has 7,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackenzie invested in 97,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Caxton Assocs LP reported 7,099 shares. Lee Danner & Bass reported 1.2% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Hl Fin Svcs Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). 10,267 were reported by Us Bank & Trust De.

Analysts await National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 0.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.38 per share. NHI’s profit will be $59.18M for 14.57 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by National Health Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.58% EPS growth.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 38,650 shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $30.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 28,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 291,285 shares. Moreover, Lmr Prtn Llp has 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 29,590 shares. Vanguard reported 14.34 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives stated it has 4,482 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 427 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Penbrook Mngmt Lc accumulated 20,600 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Corecommodity Lc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Cornerstone reported 0% stake. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Limited has 0.16% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Susquehanna Interest Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 2.75 million shares. Waratah stated it has 0.94% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). 140 were accumulated by Assetmark Inc. Millennium Mgmt Limited invested in 430,960 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co accumulated 21,957 shares.