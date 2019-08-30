Ubs Oconnor Trimmed Its First In (FR) Holding; Hs Management Partners Upped Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased First In (FR) stake by 92.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 161,300 shares as First In (FR)’s stock rose 7.88%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 12,400 shares with $438.00M value, down from 173,700 last quarter. First In now has $4.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 2,683 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M

Hs Management Partners Llc increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 9.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hs Management Partners Llc acquired 365,715 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Hs Management Partners Llc holds 4.14 million shares with $193.87 million value, up from 3.77 million last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $235.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 267,132 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -2.30% below currents $55.16 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5400 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings.

