Ubs Oconnor Stake In Caretrus (CTRE) Was Upped; As Ceva (CEVA) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Lowered Its Holding by $982,800

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Caretrus (CTRE) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The hedge fund held 370,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 billion, up from 323,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Caretrus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 46,254 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 104,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 20,068 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades CFR of CEVA Group to B1 From Caa2; 04/05/2018 – Ceva Logistics Delivers Worst Zurich Trading Debut in Two Years; 25/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CEVA LOGISTICS AG TO RATING ‘BB-‘; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS IMPLIED MARKET CAPITALISATION OF BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.5 BILLION AND CHF 1.8 BILLION; 11/04/2018 – CEVA-XM6 Computer Vision and Deep Learning Platform Honored by Vision Systems Design 2018 Innovators Awards Program; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Places CEVA Group On Watch Positive On Potential IPO; 25/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CEVA LOGISTICS AG OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ceva Group Plc’s Corporate Family Rating (“Cfr”) To B1; Stable Outlook; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM SAYS SUBSCRIBING TO CEVA CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFER FOR VALUE OF BETWEEN 380-450 MLN CHF; 04/05/2018 – EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA celebrates first day of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charah S by 39,578 shares to 300,505 shares, valued at $1.92B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins (NYSE:CUZ) by 385,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,000 shares, and cut its stake in National (NYSE:NHI).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 95,865 shares to 150,865 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.