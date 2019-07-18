Ubs Oconnor Stake in Applied (AMAT) Has Cut by $2.84 Billion; Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by $4.38 Million

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Applied (AMAT) by 31.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 71,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 155,938 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 billion, down from 227,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Applied for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $47.13. About 920,290 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07M, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $88.46. About 204,198 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 114,600 are held by Vantage Prtn Ltd Liability. Greylin Investment Mangement holds 57,220 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Interocean Ltd Liability holds 0.91% or 115,991 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Essex Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 1,454 shares. Investec Asset Ltd has 989,237 shares. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com accumulated 337 shares. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Da Davidson And Co reported 25,489 shares. Kwmg Lc owns 45 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 8,036 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 111 shares. Insight 2811 owns 4,701 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.28M for 16.83 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight W (Put) (NYSE:WTW) by 42,500 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.23 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acorda T (Prn) by 10.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (Put) (HYG).