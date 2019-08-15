Ubs Oconnor Raised Stake in Netflix (NFLX); As Cummins Ord (CMI) Market Valuation Declined, Cincinnati Insurance Company Decreased Stake

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145.29. About 787,815 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 124.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 12,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 22,462 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01B, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $6.81 during the last trading session, reaching $292.3. About 7.18M shares traded or 5.33% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy by 27,212 shares to 24,253 shares, valued at $1.82 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden P (NYSE:CPT) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,900 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax (NYSE:EFX).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.