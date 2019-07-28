Ubs Oconnor Raised Its Position in National (NNN) by $121.84 Million; As Intuit (INTU) Stock Rose, Holder Davidson Investment Advisors Trimmed Position

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 41.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 18,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,463 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, down from 45,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $283.77. About 788,656 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500.

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in National (NNN) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 billion, up from 36,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in National for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.25. About 691,195 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). First Advsr Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 134,898 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0% or 20,026 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,691 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 43,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 83,741 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp reported 1,811 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 29,557 shares. Duncker Streett invested in 8,890 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 112,203 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Victory Management Inc owns 2.91M shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Adelante Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 233,530 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc has 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 6,406 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Com holds 1.06M shares.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Rea (NYSE:DRE) by 49,900 shares to 108,300 shares, valued at $3.31 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesfor (NYSE:CRM) by 82,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett Incorporated holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 4,392 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank & Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,316 shares. Fiduciary Tru Co reported 2,308 shares stake. 117,452 are owned by Williams Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.37 million shares. Moreover, Lpl Finance Lc has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 45,506 shares. Moreover, Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 19,357 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 50,401 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 904,530 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0% or 7,373 shares in its portfolio. Comm National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The California-based Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has invested 2.43% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.14% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Nj has invested 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 53,681 shares to 233,769 shares, valued at $13.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).