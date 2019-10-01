Ubs Oconnor Position in Heron Th (HRTX) Cut by $1.86 Billion as Valuation Declined; As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Value Rose, Poplar Forest Capital Has Lifted by $4.56 Million Its Holding

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 54,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 582,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.88M, up from 528,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.83. About 3.17 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s combo therapy for skin cancer fails in late-stage study; 08/03/2018 – STADA STAG.DE CEO SAYS IF MERCK WERE TO CHANGE DEAL STRUCTURE, VOLUME OF MERCK OTC BUSINESS FOR SALE, MAY THINK ABOUT IT; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Heron Th (HRTX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 billion, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Heron Th for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 770,637 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 earnings per share, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $3846.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Outfront by 141,900 shares to 434,900 shares, valued at $11.22B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centuryl (Call) (NYSE:CTL) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gamestop (NYSE:GME).

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 380,714 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $49.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).