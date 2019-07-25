Ubs Oconnor Position in Beasley (BBGI) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined; Netgear (NTGR) Position Held by Foundry Partners Llc

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 10,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,922 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 57,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 17.44% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 1.58M shares traded or 402.02% up from the average. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 20.85% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.)

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Beasley (BBGI) by 47.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 66,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 73,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.00M, down from 140,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Beasley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 27,784 shares traded. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) has declined 64.41% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BBGI News: 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 24/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.96% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 07/03/2018 – VERITONE – ENTERED NEW MULTI-MARKET LICENSE DEALS WITH BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, REACH MEDIA AND TOM JOYNER NETWORK, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, AND RESULTS RADIO; 30/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group to Participate in Gabelli & Company 10th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium on June 7; 06/04/2018 – BBGI SICAV SA – DECLARE SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.25 PENCE PER SHARE WITH SCRIP ALTERNATIVE FOR PERIOD 1 JULY – 31 DEC 2017, TO BE PAID ON JUNE 6; 06/03/2018 Beasley Media Group Expands Relationship with Triton Digital® to Bolster their Digital Audio and Podcast Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group 1Q Rev $55.2M; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: The unknowns surrounding Michael Beasley’s push for Knicks return; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Frank Ntilikina gets first Knicks start, Michael Beasley benched

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 14,596 shares to 38,991 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 32,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,318 shares, and cut its stake in M/I Homes Inc Com (NYSE:MHO).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $738,382 activity. WERDANN MICHAEL A sold $116,374 worth of stock or 2,997 shares. LO PATRICK CS also sold $450,806 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) on Thursday, January 31. Henry David John also sold $28,612 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 155,758 shares stake. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has 16,982 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 1,699 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 859,245 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 27,526 shares. Bailard holds 7,625 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 4.74M shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Secor LP stated it has 0.16% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Vident Invest Advisory Lc owns 62,653 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold BBGI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.81 million shares or 0.93% more from 5.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 49,445 shares. Rbf Capital Lc stated it has 0.02% in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI). Ameritas Investment Prtn invested in 0% or 429 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company owns 11,860 shares. 139,446 were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. Barclays Pcl accumulated 2,377 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 518,618 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 10,556 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,883 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 69,358 shares. Interest Gp Inc stated it has 0% in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 968 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI).

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $838.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transoce (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 77,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Glob (NASDAQ:CDK).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $77,090 activity. 6,750 Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares with value of $25,650 were bought by BEASLEY GEORGE G. Shares for $32,690 were bought by FOWLER MARK S on Monday, May 6.