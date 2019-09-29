Ubs Oconnor Maintains Position in First In (FR); Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Semper Augustus Investments Group Decreased Stake by $4.88 Million as Shares Rose

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 58,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 113,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.55M, down from 172,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.68M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/05/2018 – Starbucks Creates Policy on Nonpaying Guests; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores for one-day racial bias training; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in First In (FR) by 416.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 51,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 64,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36B, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in First In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 434,590 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $3846.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Th (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.86B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis T by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Harley D (Put) (NYSE:HOG).