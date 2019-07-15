Ubs Oconnor Lowered Holding in Galmed P (GLMD) as Stock Declined; Eagle Bancorp Md (EGBN) Holder Clarivest Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.62 Million

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (EGBN) by 33.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 32,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,285 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 97,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 88,795 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 8.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.10% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On April 19, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q Net $35.7M; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 13% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017 ($75.8 MLN VERSUS $66.9 MLN); 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q NON-INTEREST INCOME $5.3M; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces 32% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter of 2018 Over 2017 and Total Assets of $7.7 Billion; 05/03/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP NAMES NORMAN R. POZEZ VICE CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) Names Norman Pozez as Vice Chairman; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGBN); 14/03/2018 – $EGBN now warning of government subpoenas, investigations, and adverse outcomes from regulatory actions

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Galmed P (GLMD) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 44,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 61,540 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503.00M, down from 106,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Galmed P for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 19,145 shares traded. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has risen 18.09% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramch; 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14; 09/05/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 15; 14/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 09/05/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD – REAFFIRMING SCHEDULE OF RELEASE OF ARREST STUDY TOP LINE RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 13/03/2018 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Analysts await Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% negative EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 48,000 shares to 269,300 shares, valued at $10.39 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel I (Put) (NASDAQ:MAT) by 955,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 980,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 4.14% less from 26.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Advisors Inc owns 1.77% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 3.23 million shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Phocas Fincl stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 12,551 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 106,200 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 12,239 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 46,827 are owned by Profit Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc owns 22,105 shares. Personal Capital Advsr has invested 0.02% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 43,005 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0.02% stake. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 225 shares. National Bank Of Mellon has 383,442 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc reported 10,700 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 4.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.08 per share. EGBN’s profit will be $39.02 million for 12.25 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

