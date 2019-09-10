Ubs Oconnor Increases Position in Baidu In (BIDU); As Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Share Value Rose, Bank Of America Boosted Position by $2.04 Million

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Baidu In (BIDU) by 368.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 73,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 93,656 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44 billion, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Baidu In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $107.49. About 753,634 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 61,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.69M, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.45. About 14,771 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAID TO CONSIDER RITCHIE AS INVESTMENT BANK HEAD; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q REV. $260.2M, EST. $154.3M; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman; 06/03/2018 – Heat Magazine: EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby opens up about Joshua Ritchie romance; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins (NYSE:CUZ) by 385,000 shares to 182,000 shares, valued at $1.76 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon C (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,353 shares, and cut its stake in Asml Hol (NASDAQ:ASML).