Ubs Oconnor Increased Its Position in Lamar Ad (LAMR) by $3.84 Billion as Valuation Declined; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Price Rose, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Raised by $497,280 Its Position

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Lamar Ad (LAMR) by 173.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 48,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The hedge fund held 76,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 billion, up from 27,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Lamar Ad for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $75.69. About 320,643 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 24,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 425,278 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 400,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 10.38M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Transaction Will Also Have a Positive Impact on Consolidated Balance Sheet; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 30/05/2018 – CANADA’S MORNEAU: WILL LISTEN TO BIDDERS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IN SHORT-TERM; SALE WILL DEPEND ON CERTAINTY OF GETTING IT BUILT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,087 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 1.38M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 7,745 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Trust has invested 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 560 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1,116 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Rech Global Investors invested in 0.04% or 1.59M shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) or 92,788 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 122,335 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.07% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Bessemer Gru Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co invested 0.07% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT).

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Ppt by 114,000 shares to 138,000 shares, valued at $3.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charah S by 39,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,505 shares, and cut its stake in Graftech.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc invested in 0.03% or 12,306 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 86,811 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. London Of Virginia invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Citigroup owns 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2.30M shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 380,851 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Holding Lc holds 47,323 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Invesco has 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 8.21M shares. Mariner Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Texas-based Syntal Cap Partners Ltd Company has invested 0.23% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 114,368 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt Co has 0.12% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 211,403 shares. Personal Advisors, a California-based fund reported 2.04M shares. Cetera Advisor Net holds 105,054 shares. 47,248 were accumulated by Cleararc.