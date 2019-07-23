Ubs Oconnor Increased Caretrus (CTRE) Holding; Shorts at Huttig Building Products (HBP) Lowered By 1.73%

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) had a decrease of 1.73% in short interest. HBP’s SI was 943,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.73% from 960,000 shares previously. With 34,900 avg volume, 27 days are for Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP)’s short sellers to cover HBP’s short positions. The SI to Huttig Building Products Inc’s float is 6.31%. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 3,007 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP)

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased Caretrus (CTRE) stake by 14.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc acquired 47,000 shares as Caretrus (CTRE)’s stock rose 14.53%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 370,500 shares with $8.69B value, up from 323,500 last quarter. Caretrus now has $2.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 510,339 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold Huttig Building Products, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 12,369 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Boston Prtn accumulated 97,014 shares or 0% of the stock. 25 were reported by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. First Manhattan Com invested in 22,400 shares or 0% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Mill Road Cap Ltd has invested 6.11% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). State Street Corporation accumulated 20,163 shares or 0% of the stock. Weber Alan W invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Teton Advsr stated it has 755,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 31 shares. Blackrock owns 73,980 shares. Paradigm Capital New York invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP).

More notable recent Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Helix BioPharma Corp. Submits L-DOS47 IND Application With U.S. FDA for Pancreatic Cancer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity. $11,550 worth of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) shares were bought by Glass Donald L. Shares for $9,638 were bought by TANNER DELBERT H on Monday, May 13.

Huttig Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company has market cap of $70.62 million. It offers various millwork products, such as exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and pre-finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain Doors, HB&G, Simpson Door, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides general building products, including connectors and fasteners, roofing, siding, insulation, flashing, housewrap, decking, railings, drywall, kitchen cabinets, and other miscellaneous building products under the Huttig-Grip, Louisiana Pacific, Simpson Strong-Tie, Timbertech, AZEK, BP Roofing, Grace, Fiberon, RDI, Owens Corning, Alpha Protech, and Maibec brand names; and wood products comprise engineered wood products, which consists of floor systems, wood panels, and lumber, as well as value-added services, such as floor system take-offs, cut-to-length packages and just-in-time, and cross-dock delivery.

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased Restaura stake by 10,000 shares to 800,000 valued at $52.09 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Willis T stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 350,000 shares. Iterum T was reduced too.