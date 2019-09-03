Ubs Oconnor Increased Brinks C (BCO) Holding by $1.13 Billion as Market Valuation Rose; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Lifted Stake in Intuit (INTU) by $615,960 as Stock Price Rose

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Brinks C (BCO) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.26B, up from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Brinks C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $74.16. About 169,437 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS COMBINATION OF DUNBAR AND BRINK’S U.S. OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 340,503 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.01M, up from 338,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $284.44. About 525,768 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $946,420 activity. The insider Pertz Douglas A bought $729,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan reported 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). P2 Prtn Ltd Liability Com owns 1.99M shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Advisory invested in 558,429 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 43,045 shares. Colony Limited Co reported 0.16% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Ameriprise Fin accumulated 468,066 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 104 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 690,680 were reported by Brahman Capital. Barclays Public Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). International Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 130,222 shares in its portfolio. 4,622 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd. Teton Advsrs accumulated 5,300 shares.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla In (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 99 shares to 72,501 shares, valued at $20.29 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Reli by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Square I.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 4,800 shares to 22,482 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,576 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

