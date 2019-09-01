Ubs Oconnor Holds Position in Cognizan (CTSH); Ecolab (ECL) Holder Raymond James & Associates Boosted Holding by $1.87 Million as Share Price Rose

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Cognizan (CTSH) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.43 billion, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Cognizan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.78M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 10,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 281,730 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.74M, up from 271,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.00 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 5,497 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Majedie Asset has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.15% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,695 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,021 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Rockland Trust stated it has 138,190 shares. Hsbc Public Llc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hbk Invs Lp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dillon Associate Inc reported 50,192 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt accumulated 70,860 shares. Genesis Asset Managers Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.44M shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,192 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 21,739 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 165,754 shares stake.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis T by 20,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $61.48B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Inte (NASDAQ:IACI) by 31,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,717 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla In (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 9,112 shares to 70,313 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 43,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,954 shares, and cut its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

