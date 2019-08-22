Ubs Oconnor Holding In Cubesmar (CUBE) Was Raised; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Rose, Camelot Portfolios Boosted Stake

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 163.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 2,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 4,449 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 1,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $233.18. About 807,490 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Cubesmar (CUBE) by 292.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 58,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The hedge fund held 78,527 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52B, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Cubesmar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 1.38M shares traded or 12.76% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden P (NYSE:CPT) by 8,800 shares to 29,900 shares, valued at $3.04 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prod (NYSE:APD) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Inte (NASDAQ:IACI).

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CubeSmart Emerging Market Share And Upscale Portfolio Among Self Storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CubeSmart Announces Tax Allocations of 2018 Distributions NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” published on January 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CubeSmart’s (NYSE:CUBE) 9.6% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CubeSmart Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Gateway Inv Advisers owns 85,574 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup has 121,015 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 9.06M shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). 42,856 are held by Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp. Profund Limited Com accumulated 10,705 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Echo Street Management reported 1.25 million shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability reported 24,642 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited reported 1.25M shares. Aew Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 2.89% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 356,200 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 775,291 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cullinan Associate stated it has 21,320 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 10,300 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cs Mckee Lp reported 51,410 shares. 9,672 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Ins. C World Group Holdg A S owns 41,551 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sio Capital Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 5.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Peoples Financial Ser Corporation has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 10 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc invested in 0.07% or 860 shares. Texas Yale Corporation holds 7,974 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jnba Advisors holds 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 1,305 shares. Rampart Invest has 0.07% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,439 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn reported 109 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia reported 22,272 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holding Comm Limited accumulated 690 shares.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc by 20,748 shares to 114,490 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 65,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,612 shares, and cut its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, BIIB, PRU – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biogen Q2 Results Show Resilience – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Record Revenues, Milestone Achievements Indicate Strength, Potential of Biotech Sector – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 2nd – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.