Ubs Oconnor Has Upped National (NNN) Stake by $121.84 Million; Stock Declined; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shares Rose, Atria Investments Decreased Its Stake

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 8,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 51,596 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 60,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 19.02M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Must Pay $97 Million For Wage And Labor Violations — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo set to reduce penalty charges; 26/04/2018 – Labor Department is reportedly investigating Wells Fargo’s 401(k) unit; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions; 12/04/2018 – Teacher’s Union Gives Wells Fargo An Ultimatum On Guns — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Adjust 1Q Results for CFPB, OCC Consent Orders; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo faces sanctions over `forced’ auto insurance sales

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in National (NNN) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16B, up from 36,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in National for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 1.08 million shares traded or 26.02% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 9.86 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 57,600 shares. Raymond James Svcs, a Florida-based fund reported 65,810 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 244,516 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 2.91M were accumulated by Victory Capital Mngmt. 141,310 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Cetera Advisors Llc holds 0.07% or 24,906 shares. Synovus Financial owns 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 264 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 1.06M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 19,528 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 9,940 shares. Albion Financial Grp Inc Inc Ut stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% or 207 shares. Eii Cap stated it has 1.2% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 19,936 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.14% or 287,915 shares in its portfolio.

