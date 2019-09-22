Ubs Oconnor Has Upped By $832.30 Million Its Caretrus (CTRE) Position; Sun Life Financial Cut Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Position

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 52.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 6,829 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 6,152 shares with $539,000 value, down from 12,981 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $30.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 3.04M shares traded or 94.65% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased Caretrus (CTRE) stake by 9.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc acquired 35,000 shares as Caretrus (CTRE)’s stock declined 4.13%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 405,500 shares with $9.64B value, up from 370,500 last quarter. Caretrus now has $2.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 1.60 million shares traded or 84.68% up from the average. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased Restaura stake by 220,000 shares to 580,000 valued at $40.33B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 19,225 shares and now owns 10,775 shares. Agree Re (NYSE:ADC) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT has $2600 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25.33’s average target is 9.37% above currents $23.16 stock price. CareTrust REIT had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Capital One. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 9.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.39 million for 14.17 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

