Ubs Oconnor Has Upped By $2.10 Million Its Weight W (Call) (WTW) Position; Last Week Owens Corning (OC) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens-Corning had 15 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, May 16. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 21. See Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) latest ratings:

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased Weight W (Call) (WTW) stake by 21.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc acquired 17,500 shares as Weight W (Call) (WTW)’s stock 0.00%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 100,000 shares with $12.00 million value, up from 82,500 last quarter. Weight W (Call) now has $ valuation. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers Launches WW Healthy Kitchen™ To Inspire Healthier Habits At Home And On-The-Go; 21/05/2018 – Weight Watchers To Attend 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 05/04/2018 – Oprah-Backed Weight Watchers Awards CEO Grossman $33.4 Million; 17/05/2018 – ARTAL LUXEMBOURG S.A. REPORTS 31.4 PCT STAKE IN WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Rev $408M; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers First-Lien Credit Facility to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 05/04/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO Grossman Received Hiring Award Including Options and RSUs; 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS OFFERING PRICES AT $69/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys 2% of Weight Watchers

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $260,446 activity. $260,446 worth of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) was bought by GROSSMAN MINDY F.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 36,055 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 22,629 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 14,361 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 59,453 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Management Lc reported 0.06% stake. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt accumulated 465 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt has 725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated holds 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) or 382,681 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 18,723 shares. Mason Street owns 0.01% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 20,653 shares. Washington Trust Comml Bank reported 0% stake. Synovus owns 82 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Capital Lp holds 15,101 shares.

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased Viking T stake by 18,972 shares to 83,870 valued at $834.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced New Reli stake by 32,500 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. Square I was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Weight Watchers Intl (NYSE:WTW), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Weight Watchers Intl had 17 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by J.P. Morgan. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Sidoti. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Monday, February 11. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was downgraded by FBR Capital. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 19 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by DA Davidson. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold Owens Corning shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Gp owns 1,920 shares. Ameriprise owns 235,969 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 7,025 are owned by Menta Capital Lc. Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). At Bancorp has 0.04% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Long Pond Ltd Partnership accumulated 5.27% or 3.21 million shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 1.94M shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 202,371 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 510,116 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 256,252 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia owns 0.03% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 140,627 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 4,652 are held by Reliance Trust Of Delaware. Cipher Ltd Partnership reported 21,471 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 104 were reported by Regions.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.32 billion. It operates in three divisions: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. It has a 12.46 P/E ratio. The Composites segment makes, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and makes and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

