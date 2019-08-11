Ubs Oconnor Has Trimmed Its Duke Rea (DRE) Stake by $1.53 Billion; Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holder Peavine Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 483,547 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Duke Rea (DRE) by 31.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 49,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 108,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 billion, down from 158,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Duke Rea for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.18. About 1.78M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.39M for 9.34 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Company owns 0.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 23,389 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 145,003 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 135,353 shares. The New York-based Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Kennedy Cap Management Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 165,363 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 48,418 shares. Inverness Counsel Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Hood River Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 0.42% or 204,165 shares. Voloridge Investment Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 45,927 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 27,895 shares stake. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 183,300 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 198,091 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00M and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

