Ubs Oconnor Has Trimmed By $8.30 Billion Its Equifax (EFX) Position; Tiverton Asset Management Raised Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Holding

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased Equifax (EFX) stake by 22.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 70,000 shares as Equifax (EFX)’s stock rose 9.42%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 240,000 shares with $28.44B value, down from 310,000 last quarter. Equifax now has $16.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 499,174 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 02/05/2018 – Equifax at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – FTC Consumer Chief Faces Opposition Over Equifax Conflict; 14/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends against five Equifax directors over cyberbreach; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Equifax Inc.’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB+’; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX NAMES MARK BEGOR AS CEO; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 25/04/2018 – Credit-reporting Agency Equifax Profit Falls Short Of Estimates — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – SLAUGHTER CITES SMITH’S CONFLICTS EXTENDING BEYOND EQUIFAX; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Mark Begor as its CEO

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) stake by 465.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiverton Asset Management Llc acquired 12,369 shares as Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)’s stock rose 20.62%. The Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 15,025 shares with $963,000 value, up from 2,656 last quarter. Leidos Holdings Inc now has $11.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 686,694 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Llc reported 240,000 shares. Paloma Prtn reported 0.02% stake. Sta Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 303,220 shares stake. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 14,400 shares. Donaldson Management Ltd Liability Com owns 9,250 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 10 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability has 0.71% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 11,699 shares. Halsey Incorporated Ct stated it has 1,878 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Platinum Investment Limited holds 2.38% or 853,411 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board holds 10,083 shares. Moody Bancshares Trust Division has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EFX’s profit will be $164.32M for 25.31 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 24,000 shares to 500,000 valued at $83.35 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Sun Cmnt (NYSE:SUI) stake by 26,200 shares and now owns 76,500 shares. Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Equifax (NYSE:EFX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Equifax had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by SunTrust. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, February 5. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Taking Over Your Parents’ Mortgage? Here Are 3 Tips – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Sticky Business: How Companies Keep Their Customers – The Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Equifax® joins Verified.Meâ„¢ NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai holds 3,536 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments owns 0.02% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 47,594 shares. 2,325 were accumulated by Optimum Inv. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 10,788 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Invesco Ltd reported 479,263 shares stake. Switzerland-based Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.04% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,300 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated has 47 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc has 9,575 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 34,197 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Leidos Awarded HHS Artificial Intelligence Contract – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Leidos Awarded Contract to Support Counterintelligence Operations – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “More than 60 CEOs Sign Pledge to Help End Opioid Addiction – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.