Ubs Oconnor Has Trimmed Asml Hol (ASML) Stake by $792.44 Million as Share Price Rose; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Value Rose While Reliant Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.21 Million

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Asml Hol (ASML) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,524 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663.00M, down from 7,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Asml Hol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $208.18. About 398,942 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $290.94. About 1.64 million shares traded or 3.16% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,019 are owned by Atria Ltd Liability Co. 2,323 are owned by Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank. Brinker Cap has 29,087 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Harding Loevner Lp has 60 shares. 12,116 are owned by Conning. Polar Capital Llp has 187,991 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 0.12% stake. Horizon Invests Llc has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,525 shares. Gabelli & Invest Advisers reported 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 2.27 million shares stake. 30 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Company. Carderock Capital Management invested in 27,903 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Comerica Natl Bank reported 0.27% stake.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 24.25 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 33.13% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.63 per share. ASML’s profit will be $463.08M for 47.75 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking by 500 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $15.70 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allscrip (Prn) by 6.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 30.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P (Put) (SPY).

