Ubs Oconnor Has Trimmed Asml Hol (ASML) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Telemark Asset Management Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) Has Decreased by $7.90 Million

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Asml Hol (ASML) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 3,524 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663.00 million, down from 7,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Asml Hol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $239.48. About 230,382 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $152.75. About 1.51 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Superconductor Corp by 250,000 shares to 794,044 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $178.02M for 190.94 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Tech Stock News: Earnings From VMware, Salesforce, and Intuit – Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Futuristic Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Slack: Potential Duopoly With Microsoft’s Teams But Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensco Je (Prn) by 4.50 million shares to 5.50M shares, valued at $4.31 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Comm by 12,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Weight W (Call) (NYSE:WTW).