Ubs Oconnor Has Raised Stake in Harley D (Put) (HOG); Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shareholder Advisory Services Network Lifted Position

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Harley D (Put) (HOG) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.00 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Harley D (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 377,107 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – PLAN TO INVEST ABOUT $75 MLN OF CAPITAL AND EXPECT ANNUAL ONGOING CASH SAVINGS OF BETWEEN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020 – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – ARTC Wins Harley Davidson’s Accreditation for 1st Overseas Testing Labs; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Operating Margin 9.5%-10.5% of Revenue; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – CONFIRMED FULL-YEAR SHIPMENT GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q MOTORCYCLE/PRODUCTS REV. $1.36B, EST. $1.24B; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 23.5%-25%; 10/05/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $250M-$270M; 05/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs to have ‘significant impact’ on sales

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 1689.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 6,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,407 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $646,000, up from 414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $87.19. About 297,314 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS)

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Replimun by 13,949 shares to 54,582 shares, valued at $831.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsof (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,303 shares, and cut its stake in Camden P (NYSE:CPT).

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 13,230 shares to 1,960 shares, valued at $50,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,019 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

