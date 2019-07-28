Ubs Oconnor Has Lowered By $5.73 Billion Its Air Prod (APD) Stake; Shorts at Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) Raised By 19.07%

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) had an increase of 19.07% in short interest. LW’s SI was 7.00 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.07% from 5.88M shares previously. With 1.50 million avg volume, 5 days are for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)’s short sellers to cover LW’s short positions. The SI to Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s float is 4.79%. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 1.32M shares traded. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has declined 0.81% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.24% the S&P500. Some Historical LW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LW); 20/03/2018 – Lamb Weston’s Capacity For Growth; 05/04/2018 – LAMB WESTON 3Q REV. $863M, EST. $813.8M; 04/04/2018 – Lamb Weston Announces Mike Smith as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Foodservice and Retail; 05/04/2018 – Lamb Weston Holdings 3Q Adj EPS 91c; 05/04/2018 – LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC LW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 Lamb Weston Creates Seashore Flavored Potato Puff For Growing Frozen Potato Category; 05/04/2018 – LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 CASH USED FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $270 MLN-$280 MLN; 05/04/2018 – LAMB WESTON SEES FY ADJ EPS $805M TO $810M, EST. $2.53; 05/04/2018 – Lamb Weston Holdings 3Q EPS $1.06

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased Air Prod (APD) stake by 9.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 30,000 shares as Air Prod (APD)’s stock rose 19.22%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 290,000 shares with $55.38B value, down from 320,000 last quarter. Air Prod now has $50.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $230.55. About 2.27M shares traded or 94.82% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. $4.54 million worth of stock was bought by Ghasemi Seifi on Friday, July 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.26 million shares. Proshare Advsrs has 0.58% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 503,535 shares. 5,333 were reported by Cleararc Capital. Macquarie Grp accumulated 64,095 shares. Fiduciary reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bessemer stated it has 0.45% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 8,747 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Kcm Investment Advsr has invested 0.65% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). United Asset Strategies, a New York-based fund reported 4,814 shares. Park Natl Oh invested 0.94% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Rothschild & Commerce Asset Management Us Incorporated invested 0.69% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 2,000 were accumulated by Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd. King Luther Cap Management owns 1.25% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 854,276 shares. Kansas-based Intrust Bancorp Na has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Coldstream Capital accumulated 2,255 shares.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) CEO Seifi Ghasemi on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating.

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased Essentia stake by 313,557 shares to 625,557 valued at $12.21 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Gaming & (NASDAQ:GLPI) stake by 48,000 shares and now owns 269,300 shares. Aegerion (Prn) was raised too.

More notable recent Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.45 billion. It operates through four divisions: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It has a 20.34 P/E ratio. The firm offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.