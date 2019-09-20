Ubs Oconnor Has Lifted Its American (AMH) Stake; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Semtech (SMTC)

Among 2 analysts covering Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Semtech has $6000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $57’s average target is 20.15% above currents $47.44 stock price. Semtech had 6 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperformer” on Thursday, August 29. See Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperformer Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $56.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased American (AMH) stake by 49.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc acquired 72,000 shares as American (AMH)’s stock rose 1.38%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 217,471 shares with $5.29 billion value, up from 145,471 last quarter. American now has $7.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 816,125 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased Pure Sto stake by 285,000 shares to 265,000 valued at $4.05 billion in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select S (XLV) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 220,000 shares. Ensco Je (Prn) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AMH shares while 73 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 248.76 million shares or 0.96% more from 246.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 90,613 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 8,035 shares. 335,886 are held by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co. Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 33,516 shares. Nomura Holdings invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Jpmorgan Chase owns 11.67 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De owns 1.87 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 56,648 were reported by Kbc Group Nv. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 180 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr holds 77,472 shares. 12.27 million were reported by Security Cap Rech And Management Inc. Cls Limited Company has 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Prudential Financial stated it has 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.03% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 492,233 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold Semtech Corporation shares while 59 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 2.95% more from 62.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bank De has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). 101,480 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 11,600 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 6,973 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 310,301 shares. Frontier Communications Limited Co owns 1.05 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.03% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Geode Management Ltd Liability holds 873,574 shares. Miles Cap Incorporated invested in 0.2% or 5,167 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 12,655 shares. Dupont Cap Corp holds 0.03% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) or 25,620 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). 10,808 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Montreal Can.