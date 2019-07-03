Ubs Oconnor Has Increased Prologis (PLD) Position; Lynch & Associates Raised Its Intel (INTC) Stake

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Prologis (PLD) by 81.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,553 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 billion, up from 29,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Prologis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $82.6. About 943,569 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 213,124 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45M, up from 207,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 10.46 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker owns 184,346 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx accumulated 90,540 shares or 1.65% of the stock. New England Research Mgmt holds 53,063 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 84,964 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors has 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Midas Mgmt stated it has 68,200 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont reported 1.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). King Wealth reported 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Connecticut-based Wright Service Incorporated has invested 1.98% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 1,709 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Llc accumulated 1.01% or 422,646 shares. Birmingham Capital Management Company Incorporated Al has 3.88% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Illinois-based Graybill Bartz Limited has invested 3.67% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 866,841 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 53,248 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 79,462 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Sei Invests owns 1.21M shares. Yhb Inv Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.33% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Agf Invests has invested 0.3% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 594,784 are held by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Virtu Ltd holds 0.2% or 48,331 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated has 0.81% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 443,672 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 29,995 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Capital Guardian Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Natl Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 4,853 shares. Brookfield Asset Management invested in 0.59% or 1.94 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 981,814 shares.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spero Th by 116,618 shares to 51,400 shares, valued at $658.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden P (NYSE:CPT) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,900 shares, and cut its stake in Willis T.