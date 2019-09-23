Ubs Oconnor Has Increased Its Gaming & (GLPI) Holding by $2.52 Billion; Real Estate Management Services Holds Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Gaming & (GLPI) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 64,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 333,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.02B, up from 269,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Gaming & for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 1.58M shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38M, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 1.50M shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $3846.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 92,685 shares to 407,315 shares, valued at $78.61 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexford (NYSE:REXR) by 43,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,600 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Gro (Put) (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 202,098 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Davenport Com Lc holds 0.51% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 1.11M shares. Frontier Mngmt invested 2.69% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Legal & General Gp Inc Public Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 844,572 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.13% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Signaturefd invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). United Svcs Automobile Association reported 69,239 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% or 103,605 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 474,692 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 2,616 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus reported 18,523 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 0.05% or 3.10M shares. Aurora Investment Counsel holds 58,236 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.02% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Stifel Fin stated it has 312,879 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Plc holds 0.01% or 62,400 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 12.42M shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 3,391 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 87,251 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 58,459 shares. Guggenheim Lc reported 21,914 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Company accumulated 0.6% or 1.98 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Highlander Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 400 shares. Pnc Grp holds 0% or 20,845 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 76,650 shares. Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Verus Finance Prtn Inc holds 81,350 shares. 4.91 million are held by Security Cap Mgmt.

