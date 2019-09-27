Ubs Oconnor Has Increased Equity L (ELS) Holding; Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Covered By 1 Bulls

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased Equity L (ELS) stake by 128.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc acquired 35,400 shares as Equity L (ELS)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 62,900 shares with $7.63B value, up from 27,500 last quarter. Equity L now has $12.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $133.49. About 286,395 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd

Among 6 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Campbell Soup has $5000 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.33’s average target is -7.55% below currents $46.87 stock price. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 4 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 20. Piper Jaffray upgraded the shares of CPB in report on Wednesday, September 4 to “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $4000 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 6 with “Market Perform”. See Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Upgrade

03/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Upgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $43.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Communications, Netherlands-based fund reported 15,847 shares. Duncker Streett And Communications invested in 0% or 66 shares. Fdx Advisors accumulated 3,515 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Street Corporation reported 4.32M shares stake. 29,690 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 2,450 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 15,203 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt owns 16,549 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The California-based Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Moreover, Wellington Group Llp has 0.03% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 984,324 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 34,935 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 1.28M shares. Ftb Advsr reported 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Mackay Shields Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased Harley D (Put) (NYSE:HOG) stake by 25,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $126.00M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hornbeck (NYSE:HOS) stake by 80,031 shares and now owns 104,369 shares. Adt Inc (Put) was reduced too.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $14.12 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. It has a 67.05 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices.

