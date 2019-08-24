Ubs Oconnor Has Increased Caretrus (CTRE) Holding by $1.10 Billion; Unisys (UIS) Holder Vertex One Asset Management Cut Holding by $605,000

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Caretrus (CTRE) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The hedge fund held 370,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69B, up from 323,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Caretrus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 870,553 shares traded or 0.19% up from the average. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 575,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 630,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 1.90M shares traded or 139.79% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 29/03/2018 – Unisys Survey of Banking Professionals Finds Digital Transformation in Retail Banking Still Lagging in Key Areas; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 20C; 29/05/2018 – UNISYS SOFTWARES AND HOLDING INDUSTRIES LTD UISY.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.48 BLN RUPEES VS 1.23 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR CUTS UNISYS TO ‘B-‘ ON HIGHER LEVERAGE; WEAK OP; 28/03/2018 – Unisys at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – UNISYS : CONTRACT FOR 5.5 YRS, SIX-MONTH BASE PERIOD; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Company; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNISYS AUSTRALIA TO DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT NEW EBIS SYSTEM; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 16.09 BLN YEN (+16.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.80 BLN YEN (+10.6 %)

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalif (NYSE:HLF) by 250,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $13.25 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veru Inc by 87,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,704 shares, and cut its stake in First In (NYSE:FR).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp by 40,100 shares to 440,100 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graf Indl Corp by 101,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp.

