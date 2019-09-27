Ubs Oconnor Has Decreased Its Position in Disney W (DIS) by $95.80 Billion; Pioneer Investment Management Position in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 46.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 14.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 16.25 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192.58 million, down from 30.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 1.24M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Interest Income CHF1.74B; 23/04/2018 – Correct: UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.47B, not CHF4.88B; 03/04/2018 – UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 06/04/2018 – With UBS Launch, All Wirehouses Have Robo-Advisors — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS…; 03/04/2018 – REG-UBS AG UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ubs Group Ag’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade, Maintains Stable Outlook On Credit Suisse Group Ag; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Profit Rises, Supported by Wealth-Management Gains; 14/03/2018 – UBS Group Asia ECM Head Peihao Huang Is Said to Be Leaving Bank; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Disney W (DIS) by 54.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 686,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 583,791 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.52B, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Disney W for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $129.72. About 4.89 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $3846.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Ppt by 434,700 shares to 572,700 shares, valued at $12.62 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American (NYSE:AMH) by 72,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,471 shares, and has risen its stake in First In (NYSE:FR).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.03 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

