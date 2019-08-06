Ubs Oconnor Has Decreased Its Equity L (ELS) Holding; Profile of 6 Analysts Covering Masco (MAS)

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased Equity L (ELS) stake by 36.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 15,600 shares as Equity L (ELS)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 27,500 shares with $3.14B value, down from 43,100 last quarter. Equity L now has $11.55B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $126.86. About 428,557 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 1. Raymond James upgraded Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on Friday, April 26 to “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. Nomura maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. See Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) latest ratings:

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

The stock increased 1.60% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 1.48M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.38 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 16.17 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.40M for 29.64 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased Booking stake by 500 shares to 9,000 valued at $15.70 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Allscrip (Prn) stake by 6.00 million shares and now owns 30.00 million shares. Healthca (NYSE:HTA) was raised too.

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Lifestyle Properties declares $0.6125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity LifeStyle Properties: Manufactured Home REIT Offers Superior Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.