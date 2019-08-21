Ubs Oconnor Has Decreased Endo Int (Call) (ENDP) Position by $866.43 Million; Stock Price Declined; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Position in American Express Co Com (AXP) Upped by $352,715

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Endo Int (Call) (ENDP) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 2.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.00 million, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Endo Int (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $644.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.79% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $2.845. About 5.71 million shares traded or 5.15% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – UPON CLOSING, SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS WILL BECOME WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT OF PAR PHARMACEUTICAL; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – TRANSACTION INCLUDES 23 APPROVED AND 1 PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS, PRIMARILY ORAL SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Patient-Reported Outcomes Data on SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection to be Presented as Late-Breaker at Am; 16/04/2018 – Right On Brands (RTON) Forms Joint Venture To Launch ENDO Labs; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 02/04/2018 – Endo International Agrees to Extend Temporary Stay of FDA Litigation; 24/05/2018 – lmpax Labs antitrust complaint dismissed at Federal Trade Commission; 20/04/2018 – FDA Draft Guidance Outlines Current Thinking About Drug Development and Trial Design Issues Relevant to the Study of Sustained-Release ‘Depot’ Buprenorphine Products; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL-LETTER CONTAINS CERTIFICATIONS ALLEGING INVALIDITY,NON-INFRINGEMENT FOR 5 PATENTS CO LISTED IN APPROVED DRUG PRODUCTS FOR VASOSTRICT; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 111.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 12,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, up from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.62. About 1.11 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight W (Put) (NYSE:WTW) by 42,500 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.23 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ps Busin (NYSE:PSB) by 12,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Venator.

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades Teva, Endo On Drug Pricing And Litigation Concerns – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Endo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Endo Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs competitor to Jazz Pharma’s Xyrem – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank Trust Division stated it has 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Jump Trading Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 68,546 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 40,525 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.02% or 50,737 shares. 223 were accumulated by Parkside Comml Bank And Tru. 2.58M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Communication. Guggenheim Capital accumulated 0% or 20,462 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 1.90 million shares. Parametrica Mngmt reported 51,417 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP stated it has 203,239 shares. Amer Group has 227,190 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Tpg Grp Inc (Sbs) Advsr Inc has 3.5% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 22.15M shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 51,839 shares to 75,695 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 74,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,717 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP).