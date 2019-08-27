Ubs Oconnor Has Cut Its Tesla In (TSLA) Position as Valuation Rose; Ss & C Tech (SSNC) Stake Held by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Tesla In (TSLA) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 99 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 72,501 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29B, down from 72,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Tesla In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $215.46. About 4.47 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 18/04/2018 – Read Elon Musk’s latest email to employees on Tesla’s big picture:; 13/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS BOARD RECOMMENDS A VOTE “FOR” THE CEO PERFORMANCE AWARD – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Everyone’s talking about Elon Musk’s strange Tesla earnings call. Here are highlights; 06/04/2018 – Hidden by Model 3 Mess, Another Tesla Problem Emerges (Correct); 16/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley is getting more negative over the profitability of Tesla’s Model 3 and its production issues; 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk can’t shake lawsuit over Tesla’s SolarCity deal; 11/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: JUST IN: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production – Reuters, citing; 09/03/2018 – Auto Industry’s Cure for Electric Car Blues: Be More Like Tesla; 16/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS HAD UPDATED LOGS AFTER IDENTIFYING SOME WORK HOURS & INJURIES NOT SHARED WITH CO BY TEMP AGENCIES PRIOR TO 2016 OSHA 300 LOGS SUBMISSION; 04/05/2018 – 05/04 The Cable – Tesla, BOE & EM

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (SSNC) by 65.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 6,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 15,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 9,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ss & C Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 1.79M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 203,927 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk has 15,936 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 78,779 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.07% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 48,340 shares. Williams Jones Associates Limited Co holds 0% or 3,250 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta has 0.05% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.09% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Prudential Fin Incorporated has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Natl Pension Service owns 301,398 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Llc holds 0.01% or 111,330 shares. 8,574 are held by Alps Advsrs. Bancorp Of New York Mellon invested 0.06% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.06% or 184,837 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Aperio Gp Ltd holds 0.01% or 29,031 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5,180 shares to 88 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Enterprise Company by 27,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,395 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Gp reported 57 shares. The Kansas-based Tortoise Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Heritage Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Nadler Financial Gru invested in 738 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,476 shares. Gvo Asset Limited stated it has 20,000 shares or 4.9% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 3,500 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0.07% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). World Asset stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Macquarie Grp Limited reported 1,022 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 25,006 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Llc has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 976 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 9 shares. Tobam owns 107,860 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought 360 shares worth $79,816. DENHOLM ROBYN M also bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, July 29.